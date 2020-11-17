Letter: Girl Scouts seek new, used band instruments for Dalton Middle School

Girl Scouts seek new, used band instruments for Dalton Middle
We need your help, please!
We are members of the Dalton Middle School band. Did you know our band doesn't have enough instruments for all of our members to play and march at the same time? At our first field performance as seventh-graders, we were disappointed and upset about this shortage of instruments. Because band is an important part of our lives, we are trying to address the issue.
As members of Girl Scout Troop 970 we decided to raise awareness of our school's shortage of instruments for our Silver Award project. We spent time researching our band's specific needs. We desperately need a tuba, a vibraphone, a snare drum with braces and a bass clarinet. Unfortunately, there aren't enough of these instruments. Several of our largest instruments are very old and in need of repairs or replacement. We could also use music stands for our seated performances.
We hope our community will help Dalton Middle School come up with additional instruments. Whether you can give a new or a good, used instrument, please help us provide for all students to participate together in this life-altering experience. Gifts may be sent or brought through Dec. 18 to the Dalton Middle School band (1250 Cross Plains Trail). They may also be dropped off at Dalton Fire Department No. 4 (404 School St.), La Esperanza (1702 E. Morris St.) or ChristChurch Presbyterian's Recreation Place (510 S. Tibbs Road).
For more information, questions about our project or if you would like us to pick up your gift, please email or call our leaders at nwreynolds29@windstream.net or (706) 280-4258.
Thank you for helping us with our Girl Scout Silver Award project and for helping Dalton Middle School serve everyone who wants to be in our band.
Diana Lopez
Elyanna Quintero
Nancy Hyatt
Nancy Reynolds
Girl Scout Troop 970
