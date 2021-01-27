Letter: Girl Scouts thank community for donations of musical instruments

Girl Scouts thank community for donations of musical instruments
We are Girl Scout Troop 970 members. We'd like to thank you for helping us provide additional instruments for the Dalton Middle School band for our Silver Award project this school year. We were amazed by the amount of instruments we received in the bins we placed around town.
Members of our community gave a flute, a tenor saxophone, an alto saxophone, a trombone, a trumpet, a clarinet, a French horn and a music stand! Our troop was able to purchase a much-needed tuba with money we made selling Girl Scout cookies over the years.
Your donations will surely make an impact on students and the band. It also gets us closer to our goal of permanently impacting the middle school band in a positive way. Once again, we'd like to thank you for helping us with this amazingly successful project. We greatly appreciate the donations.
Diana Lopez
Elyanna Quintero
Nancy Hyatt
Nancy Reynolds
Girl Scout Troop 970
