Letter: God's word is all that matters

God's word is all that matters
The liberals and progressives have increased their efforts to give people special treatment based on sexual orientation. It is discouraging to see how hard they fight for something that is a direct violation of God's word.
It also shows their hypocrisy because they are choosing to ignore another group of people who deserve to be protected. I'm talking about unborn babies. Why don't they put this much work into ensuring that unborn babies get the right to a life? It's not politically beneficial to the Democratic Party, so these human beings suffer the most. You can try and dress it up however you like, but abortion is taking a human life. So what is really important here? Is it preserving the "right" to a sexual lifestyle, or preventing babies from being killed before their lives even get started?
I know my opinions are not popular with a large portion of this country, and that's OK. They are my opinions and I'm entitled to them just as others are entitled to theirs. People can choose to live how they want, and they'll face the consequences for their decisions just as I will face them for mine. It is not my place to judge anyone and how we live is between us as individuals and God. In the end, God's opinion of us is the only one that really matters.
Robert Kirkwood
Dalton
