Letter: Greater Dalton's Junior Achievement Discovery Center to provide real-life learning experiences for students

Greater Dalton's Junior Achievement Discovery Center to provide real-life learning experiences for students
On Thursday, the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton will officially open on the beautiful Hammond Creek Middle School campus.
This is another wonderful example of how community partnerships make great things happen in our area. We are grateful to the Dalton Board of Education and Superintendent Tim Scott, the vision and leadership of Anna Adamson and the Northwest Georgia Junior Achievement board.
This opening is a long-anticipated event that could not have happened without the hundreds of volunteers who have been a part of supporting Junior Achievement. Support also comes from the many business leaders in the Greater Dalton area who shared their expertise and financial backing to assure the success of Junior Achievement's mission "to inspire and prepare students to achieve in a global economy."
Many have given so much to make this center a reality, notably the late Jack Bandy, whose loyal support will always be remembered. Jack's legacy at JA will live on through the Greater Dalton Discovery Center thanks to the capital contribution of his longtime friend, Bob Shaw, to bring a state-of-the-art learning facility to their beloved, Dalton, Georgia.
In a few days, middle school students will leave their classrooms and walk into the Discovery Center to experience storefronts that are actual prototypes of local businesses. They will meet volunteers who will share with them their knowledge and expertise in a real-life setting.
These students will learn about business plans and budgets. They will be given a randomized financial scenario and learn how to manage their own money within their professional means. All of this will be directed by JA BizTown for sixth-graders and in JA Finance Park designed for seventh- and eighth-grade students.
These students will learn pathways to career opportunities that exist in our community.
An estimated 13,000 students will visit the center annually.
The Discovery Center offers our students a unique education exposure to our community and the carpet industry.
Our Greater Dalton Discovery Center joins the existing ones in Atlanta, Gwinnett, Cumming, and soon Savannah, to deliver life-changing opportunities for students in the formative middle school age group.
Hoping to see many of you as volunteers at The Greater Dalton JA Discovery Center!
Dixie H. Kinard
Member of the
Northwest Georgia Junior Achievement Executive
Advisory Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.