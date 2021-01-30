Letter: Greene must resign from Congress

Rep. Greene should resign
I am asking U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign her office. Her advocation of violence and adherence to conspiracy theories make it eminently clear that she is unfit to represent Northwest Georgia.
My family knows something about violence inspired by political leaders. In December 2016, after Donald Trump had won the presidency, my daughter's car was vandalized by an apparent Trump supporter. While she was taking the ACT exam at Northwest Whitfield High School and her car was in the high school parking lot, someone tore off the small Hillary Clinton sticker she had on her car's bumper, slashed her two front tires, and scratched "(expletive) Hillary" on the driver's side door.
Words have consequences. The world witnessed this on Jan. 6 in the assault on our nation's Capitol. And my daughter witnessed this at her local high school. In challenging times such as ours, we need leaders who eschew violence and, instead, inspire us, as Abraham Lincoln wrote, to be touched "by the better angels of our nature."
John Lugthart
Rocky Face
