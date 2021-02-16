Letter: Greene story lacked objectivity

Greene story lacked objectivity
I did not support Ms. Greene in the Republican primary. At the candidate forum, I rated Ms. Greene fifth on my list of potential candidates.
When I saw Ms. Bunch's article in Saturday's paper, I was hopeful of getting a better understanding of the recent controversy surrounding Ms. Greene. I was disappointed to find a biased assessment of Ms. Greene filled with left-wing talking points that lacked any credibility.
I hope you will assign an objective writer to investigate our representative and report on her qualifications and controversial positions without political bias. I think it would be beneficial to all who voted, for or against Ms. Greene.
Marvin Lewis
Dalton
