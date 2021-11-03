Letter: Harlan has helped Dalton battle COVID-19

Harlan has helped Dalton battle COVID-19
There are various definitions of leadership, but they all boil down to uniting people behind a strategy focused on achieving a clear objective and empowering a team of people to achieve it.
We in Whitfield County have been privileged to see strong leadership emerge in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that leadership is embodied in Annalee Harlan, a Dalton City Council member who has used her specialized medical training to pull together teams providing COVID-19 vaccinations, Regeneron treatments and assistance with hospital staffing needs.
Annalee is the first to praise the many people who have raised their hands and said, "I will help!" EMTs, paramedics, healthcare professionals, city employees and volunteers have quickly and seamlessly teamed to execute the strategy. Their critical work continues.
Our community's efforts to fight COVID-19 have been broadly recognized. Some of my friends -- who I have been able to assist in getting Regeneron treatments after a COVID-19 diagnosis -- have told me they believe it saved their lives. Indeed it may have.
Annalee's community roots trace back to her grandfather and my friend, Jack Bandy, a floorcovering pioneer who suffered from COVID-19 last year. His legacy of community service and leadership lives on in the invaluable work of his granddaughter.
To Annalee Harlan and all who are working with her and giving so much time to help the community we love, I offer my gratitude. I'm proud of you all.
Phil Neff
Dalton
