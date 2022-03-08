Societies historically have been influenced by tradition, religious dogma, politics and economic power into supporting race discrimination and even racial hatred. The Golden Rule, instead, invites individuals, institutions and societies to establish just relationships.
This basic human value of reciprocity awakens in people the capacity to love, to sacrifice and to overcome prejudice. Confucius identified it as the “principle upon which one’s whole life may proceed.” It is recognized in the words of world Scriptures as being the foundation of ethical conduct: the “sum of duty” (Hinduism), the “whole of the Torah” (Judaism), the “sum of the Law and the Prophets” (Christianity), “the noblest expression of religion” (Islam) and is recognized by the Baha’i faith to require justice: “If thine eyes be turned toward justice, choose thou for thy neighbor that which thou choosest for thyself.” This principle is the core of true religion.
The Golden Rule calls us away from prejudice, hatred and superiority. An early Scripture says: “What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8) We are all children of one God; the human race is one family, and each individual has a part to play. We share a spiritual nature that transcends all other identities. To live in a world where all can thrive, justice is required. Peace and unity will appear only when justice is established.
Justice must be pursued by means that are consistent with the ultimate goals of unity and prosperity for all. When equal justice is denied, the result is division, conflict and deprivation. Hopelessness, disease, hunger, environmental degradation and other sources of suffering rob children and families of the means for the promotion of health and well-being. Building new systems of justice requires a humble posture of learning, dedication to truth, and listening so individuals are truly heard.
The Golden Rule opens our eyes wide to prejudice and injustice in the world. Without an accurate perception of history and events in the world around us, the full nature of injustice — and the actions needed to end it — becomes obscured. Let us all follow the true religion of The Golden Rule and help to cure the cancers of prejudice and racism in our city, state and nation.
Jeff Streiff
Dalton
