Letter: How did we get here?

If you were born between 1930 and 1970, you've heard of polio. You may even know someone who had it. Parents dreaded the arrival of summer as it was easily spread in areas where children congregated and there was no cure, with lasting damage to the muscles and limbs.
Fortunately, a vaccine was developed, and the national nightmare was over. But the differences between then and now are great. We had a unified purpose. Most every county had a health department with public health nurses. Schools and churches were used as vaccination centers. Medical decisions were made by doctors and public health officials, not politicians pushing an agenda and trying to outdo each other. (Thank God for term limits.)
There are other factors. U.S. pharmaceutical companies, once the envy of the world, in developing drugs to conquer diseases, shifted their focus to treating them, for there is more money in being sick than getting well, and an aging population would stay pretty sick.
With health departments closed or defunded (the term there was budget cutting), and no new drugs on the horizon that eliminated anything, exotic diseases began springing up overnight: HIV, Ebola, SARS, the resurgence of measles and whooping cough. There was a batch of flu vaccine in 2017 that was only partially effective. And finally, COVID-19. Yes, believe it or not, a kissing cousin of the common cold virus has the world in a tailspin. If this melodrama hasn't taught us anything else, it's that we should put the wheels in motion to remove all medical decision making from governors and mayors and put it in the hands of people who have medical training.
Our founders envisioned an orderly society of laws, not of 50 dictators trying to outdo the despots.
Charles Hyder
Dalton
