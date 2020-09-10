Letter: Hubert, my 'brother'

I was not prepared to have a text from the son of my best friend from college saying “He fought a good fight, always. It was an honor being his son and to witness him go to heaven.” So, it was on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, as Hubert Andrew Marsh Sr. passed to life eternal.
I have not been able to find the words that express my love for Hubert and his entire family. He lived a big life and his granddaughter, Andrea, called him Big Daddy. And Big Daddy is who he was to everyone he met. Hubert was the person that everyone would want to have as a next-door neighbor. And for 48 years he has been that best friend who enriched my life and taught me how to overcome life’s obstacles that we all face.
Hubert and I became close friends while working in the housing department at West Georgia College in the early 1970s. Two students that had different views of the world. Hubert as an African American and I a Caucasian. Two students looking beyond what our eyes could physically see and seeing into the soul of each other. A friendship that allowed me the joy of attending his wedding with Mimi Willis Marsh and the celebration of the birth of his daughter Willisa and the birth of his son Andrew. A friendship that brought our families together.
Perhaps the funniest memory occurred at the end of Mimi and Hubert’s wedding. As they walked towards the car in leaving the church a police car drove up and a big African American policeman got out and walked up to Hubert. He put handcuffs on him, put him in the back of the squad car and drove off. Hubert was laughing but Mimi did not like it one bit. They just drove around the block and returned within a couple of minutes which finally brought a smile to Mimi’s face.
My only selfish regret is not having more time with Hubert in this life on earth. Yes, we loved each other as brothers as so many of his friends did. And I can hear Hubert in his positive attitude of life saying right now that there is good news. The good news is that we will all be together again one day. Yes Hubert, indeed we will. I love you brother.
Jag Gholson
Bishop
