I don't trust the media
One of the most contentious problems facing the U.S. today is the accusation of media bias. Media in general deny it, but what else can they do when facing the obvious?
Do you remember when President Obama declared at the end of his administration that it had been entirely scandal free? Journalists jumped on board whole-heartedly. They chose to ignore one of the first problems, the extensive and expensive legal problems with the handling of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf. They simply ignored investigations of targeting conservative groups by the IRS. Then there was the "gun-walking" fiasco of ATF's Fast and Furious program.
There were also the Obama administration guarantees for "clean energy" scams like Solyndra. The government allowed the bankrupt company a sweetheart deal to pay its investors from the sale of assets instead of repaying taxpayers. Those sound like scandals to me.
It is right for the media to hold President Trump accountable, but it is wrong to protect liberals and make excuses for their bobbles. In 1988 Joe Biden had to withdraw from the presidential race in disgrace for blatantly lying about his law school record and for plagiarizing speeches word for word from President Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock. The news covered those Biden scandals back then, but there are scant reminders of them in the press today.
Social media have been shutting down stories of Hunter Biden's laptops, saying it is "Russian disinformation." Never mind that the Biden campaign has never denied who owned the laptop or the authenticity of the email messages. Congressional hearings are in the process of trying to determine if Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet, etc. have the right to censor mention of this kind of news on their platforms. I can't say for sure that newspapers aren't covering this story, but I suspect they aren't.
Biden's latest verbal mishap is being neatly dismissed. Recently he couldn't remember Mitt Romney's name, and he just called President Trump "George." Yahoo News, the Washington Post, NBC News, and I'm sure others, quickly jumped to his defense, saying he was referring to George Lopez. I challenge you to watch the clip yourself and watch Jill Biden's reaction when he says, "Four more years of George -- uh George ..." Mrs. Biden appears to say something, and Biden then refers to "Trump."
Who trusts the media? Not I.
Ina Fay Manly
Dalton
