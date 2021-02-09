In defense of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
How many of you who are being critical of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, attended her town hall meeting recently in Dalton? I bet not many. I was there, and she was engaging, kind, informative, energetic, polite and considerate.
If you had been there, you would have heard of the many bills she has co-sponsored and bills she has introduced that support the conservative agenda (which is in no way "radical" as some say). She denounced many, many times the violence at the Capitol and denounced violence in general.
And she did not "threaten" the press at the meeting. A reporter rudely interrupted a constituent by asking a question about some past social media posts. Rep. Greene politely told the press that she was there for her constituents, not a press conference. At that point, the media should have respectfully and quietly bowed out, but they didn't which led to the confrontation.
Not one question (and there were many) at the town hall was asked about any posts in the past. The people who were in attendance were more interested in what Rep. Greene is doing now to keep America great than of what she did or didn't do in the past.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has my full support for what she is doing now in Congress. Until she proves incapable, changes her views on conservative policies or shows a pattern of incompetence, she will continue to have my support.
Rhoda Sims
Dalton
Editor's note: Attendance at Greene's forum was limited due to concerns about COVID-19.
