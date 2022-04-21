Republicans blame President Joe Biden for inflation. Disregarding the false claim, of more importance is recession. Harvard University economist Larry Summers points out the U.S. economy has gone into recession within two years of inflation surpassing 4% while unemployment is below 5%. High unemployment is coming.
In 2019, ports were barely keeping up with the growth in freight before the COVID-19 pandemic and had no capacity to absorb the disruption following Trump’s tariff war. The tariff war caused factories around the world to shut down, then the pandemic hit. Companies in response to shortages raise prices which became disproportionate, outsize profits over the past two years. Earnings among S&P 500 companies remain near record highs.
Many economists agree relief policies in response to COVID-19, spread evenly across the country, were necessary. The Obama Recovery Act in response to the 2008 recession was $787 billion which Republicans had worked to reduce, economists thought too small, then Republicans criticized Obama for not doing enough. Both pandemic stimulus packages combined were around $5 trillion. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan created demand in a $420 billion supply gap caused by the pandemic and tariff war.
Biden prevented recession but companies, in response to shortages, raised prices. What economists fear most is a wage-price spiral, where workers demand higher wages to pay for rising prices. Why? Companies are making outsize profits and can afford higher wages. Why do Republicans, who hype free trade capitalism, demand government socialism solve private industries’ just-in-time inventory, supply chain and semiconductor scarcity problems?
Federal Reserve Chairman Arthur Burns kept the prime interest rate low prior to 1972, ensuring Richard Nixon’s reelection but created serious economic problems that took nearly a decade to resolve. Inflation rates were 9.6% in 1973 and 11.8% in 1974.
The Federal Reserve under Reagan, seeking to reduce inflation, raised the prime interest rate excessively, causing a recession starting in July 1981 that lasted 16 months into 1982. Mortgage rates reached 18.45% in 1981 which included the largest year-over-year inflation that today’s inflation is measured against. Yet, while nearly quadrupling the national debt, Reagan was reelected.
Trump didn’t make average people wealthier. Low mortgage rates increased the demand for houses which inflated already tariff/pandemic-inflated prices. 2021’s third-quarter credit card balances increased the most in the Federal Reserve’s 22-year data history. A collapsing housing market recession like 2008 is predictable. But, like gas/grocery prices and Ukraine, Biden didn’t cause this mess.
David Bean
Chatsworth
