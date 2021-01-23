Ingle was a great person, leader
Tony Ingle was was a senior at North Whitfield High School when I was a sophomore at Dalton High School.
Locally, Tony and Allan Ross of Murray County were cut from the same cloth: very good, very tough competitors, probably the best two local players I ever played against. Tony had this grit about him, a very smart player. Tony and Mike Wade carried North Whitfield a long way.
We stayed friends over the years. He ended up marrying my classmate Jeanne Whitworth. I don't think any of us in Dalton-Whitfield will ever forget Tony. He was great leader, but he was just a down-to-earth person. You couldn't help but love him.
Nicky Starling
Dalton
Commented
