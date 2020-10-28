Letter: Is the United States moving toward a dictatorship?

Is the United States moving toward a dictatorship?
I am a quiet person. I do not express my opinions readily because I do not want to offend my friends and family. On politics and the condition of our country, I am particularly reticent to speak. I now believe I have been silent too long. I want to speak my mind, if possible, without creating long-lasting ill feelings.
Our nation is said to be "indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." Right now, we are very divided. Our two-party system is stalemated because everyone in our country is more dedicated to a party than to thoughtful decision-making. The only way our two-party system can work is with cooperation and voting across party lines, and I haven't seen much of that in years! Mr. Trump displays egotistical disregard for our Constitution and for his governmental office. His idea of truth is whatever suits his purpose! He increases the division and raises the possibility that we may become a one-party system -- his party. And a one-party system is very close to tyranny.
What has history taught us about the steps toward tyranny?
First, discredit the media. Journalists and newspapers were attacked early in 1930s Nazi Germany, and opposing journalists have been killed during Mr. Putin's reign. An American journalist was murdered in the Saudi embassy of Istanbul and no protest was made.
Unfortunately, our journalists have been threatened, and we have believed accusations of "fake news." A state media without opposing viewpoints fuels fascism.
Second, create outrage against an "enemy." Targets in the past have been Jews and gypsies (Nazism). Now, it's immigrants, Mexicans, anyone "not like us." Prejudice creates division, very useful to rising despotism.
A third characteristic of tyranny is the private militia. Such militias can be used by a government leader as an army against its own citizens. I did not make this up.
Think about protesters mowed down in Nazi Germany and communist Russia. The presence of a paramilitary serves rising dictators.
Despots cultivate religious leaders and use them to gain popularity. Our national government is more and more friendly with certain religious leaders.
One favored, or state, religion has never worked.
State-sanctioned religion was one of the main things the founders were determined to escape.
Is our country flirting with these four steps toward dictatorship? Think about it.
Mary Etta Sanders
Dalton
