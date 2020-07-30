Congressman John Lewis was a giant of a man who gave his life for equal justice and voting rights for African Americans and the city, state and nation. Times were so hard and difficult for Black citizens that John Lewis and others begin to speak up and stand up and they were beaten and put in jail. Look at what they endured simply because of black skin.
Rod Weaver, Tyree Goodlett and Tulley Johnson would not be serving in their respective elected positions if not for the sacrifices of John Lewis, Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. White citizens also were instrumental in this great move against injustice.
We have to keep getting into "good trouble" if we see things that are not right, and I mean all of us. It's our duty to speak up and stand up. Even Jesus Christ had to.
Nicky Starling
Dalton
