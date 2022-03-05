I am pleased to announce my candidacy for reelection to the Whitfield County Board of Education District 2 seat. For the past four years you have given me the opportunity to gain the knowledge and experience of how the Whitfield County Schools system operates on a daily basis. You have entrusted me with making decisions regarding the education of your children. I am grateful for that time. I am asking you to allow me to continue serving you and your children on the Whitfield County school board District 2 seat.
My motivation for serving on the school board has not changed. I am as passionate about the education of all Whitfield County students as I am the education of my own two children. It is important that we have school board members who are good listeners, innovative thinkers, problem-solvers and are invested in the future of our children’s education. Additionally, it is vital for the board to maintain and communicate a strategic plan that provides the necessary opportunities for each individual child to reach their full potential. I am proud to be part of a board that has been recognized the past two years as an Exemplary School Board by the Georgia School Board Association.
I will continue to focus my efforts to ensure the success of every student in the school system by supporting teachers, staff and parents in every way possible.
Please contact me with your questions or concerns at (706) 581-0808 or email at jamiejohnson4schoolboard@gmail.com.
Thank you in advance,
Jamie Johnson
Vice chair, Whitfield County Board of Education
