Letter: Johnston statue does not represent Dalton

Statues on public land serve to venerate individuals held collectively in high esteem. They are meant to embody the identity of a community and communicate to visitors what the community values. As time clarifies whose legacy warrants such a pedestal, figures previously honored may wane in their ability to galvanize people around their common identity as citizens.
A statue of Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston does not embody the identity of Dalton, a city of compassionate Americans who strive for a more perfect Union he fought to diminish. Many past citizens of Dalton supported the cause he served, for varying reasons that are important in the area’s history, but the truth remains that the Confederacy was formed in large part to protect the institution of slavery. That part of the South’s history should be remembered, not honored.
A person who does embody the identity of Dalton is Catherine Evans Whitener, a true pioneer whose homegrown ingenuity lifted thousands out of poverty and created a multi-billion-dollar industry for which Dalton is recognized across the world. A statue in her honor would be a good replacement in the city-center location currently occupied by the general.
Statues are not history. They are symbols of what a community values most, and now is the time to renew this symbol of what Dalton values most. If you agree, please go to change.org/daltonstatue and add your name in support.
Reed Fincher
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.