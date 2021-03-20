Letter: Judges give thanks for help with first full trial weeks in almost a year

Judges give thanks for help with first full trial weeks
With the completion of jury trials today in Murray County Superior Court, the Conasauga Judicial Circuit completed its first full trial weeks in both Whitfield and Murray counties.
Judges Cindy Morris and Scott Minter selected juries on March 10 in Whitfield County, the first day that jury trials were allowed to resume by the Supreme Court of Georgia. Jury selection occurred at the Dalton Convention Center, due to COVID-related social distancing concerns and construction which is getting underway at the Whitfield County Courthouse.
Judges Morris and Minter have, thus far, tried four jury trials to verdict in Whitfield County, with one more scheduled for next week.
Judge Morris also selected three juries in Murray County on March 15 and tried two cases to jury verdict there. Jurors assembled at the First Baptist Church sanctuary, directly across the street from the Murray County Courthouse, which allowed for greater social distancing than can be accommodated in the courthouse. Jurors were then brought over to the courthouse in panels for the selection of juries. All jury trials were tried in the main courtroom of the Murray County Courthouse.
In both counties, jurors, parties, witnesses and all courthouse personnel were required to wear masks, temperatures were checked at the door and all efforts were made to seat jurors at safe distances from one another.
After each trial, jurors were asked if there was anything that the court could do differently to make them feel safer during jury duty. Jurors stated that they felt safe and they felt satisfied with the safety protocols in place.
The Superior Court judges of the Conasauga Judicial Circuit would like to thank Sheriffs Jimmy Davenport and Scott Chitwood and their excellent court services and bailiff staffs; Clerks of Court Donna Flood and Babs Bailey and their staffs; Murray County Commissioner Greg Hogan and County Manager Tommy Parker; the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners and County Administrator Mark Gibson; Dr. Zach Taylor at the Georgia Department of Public Health; and the staff of the Dalton Convention Center for the hard work they did in making this difficult undertaking a reality. They all went above and beyond to keep jurors, attorneys and other parties safe during these trial weeks.
Also, a special thanks goes to Pastor Mark Carr and all the members of First Baptist Church of Chatsworth, who volunteered the use of their facility as a jury assembly area.
Their willingness to open their doors to help keep the jurors of this community safe is greatly appreciated.
Chief Superior Court Judge William Boyett
Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris
Superior Court Judge Scott Minter
Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks
