Gov. Kemp is not so bad
To those of you out there who think Gov. Brian Kemp is a weak, ineffective governor, you might want to reevaluate him when you see what the rest of the country has to offer.
I'll start with California. After closing indoor dining for the third time, Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, attended a party at super expensive restaurant with at least 12 people.
Gov. Steve Sisolak of Nevada, another Democrat, closed businesses for months and limited even private gatherings. I have never been there and definitely won't be going now.
Let's move on to Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, another Democrat, spent $175 million of his own money to get elected. As the saying goes, money talks.
Let's move on to New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive orders are especially draconian and absurd. He doesn't seem to notice that people are leaving his state in droves. The we have Gov. Tom Murphy of New Jersey. In a state never know for the quality of its politicians, he's taken the dictator concept to a new level. People are also leaving New Jersey in droves.
I'll close with my home state of North Carolina, where we have another Democrat, Gov. Roy Cooper. He eked out a win with just several thousand votes in a red state and probably won't see a reelection.
If you've gathered while reading this that I loathe Democrats, you're an astute observer. Give me a Republican governor or mayor, even a mediocre one.
Charles Hyder
Dalton
