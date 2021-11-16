Letter: Kiwanis Club of Dalton thanks volunteers who helped on Pancake Day

As a Daltonian, there are many things about our community that I am immensely proud to say we do well. I have always felt the generosity of this community and have seen the unselfishness of those who live and work here.
On the morning of Saturday, Nov. 6, the Kiwanis Club of Dalton held its annual Pancake Day fundraiser. Since 1960, the club has gotten an early start on a cold Saturday morning to cook and serve pancakes to the community in an effort to raise money for the kids of this area. Pancake Day is one of the fondest memories of my childhood and adolescent years. Attending the breakfast with my dad and grandfather was something I looked forward to every year and am excited now to be part of the group that holds the event.
The morning of Nov. 6, I was again able to see the spirit of our community. The Pancake Day event requires many hands to pull off. Our club’s members are always ready to go, but we could not do it without help from other volunteers.
When we put out the call for help, we were overwhelmed with the support we received. I want to deliver a heartfelt thank you to the Dalton State College Roadrunners basketball team, Southeast Whitfield High School Key Club, Christian Heritage High School Key Club and the Dalton High School JROTC. These organizations provided volunteers that were crucial in the smooth operation of the event.
It is a wonderful thing to see our young adults engage in activities that benefit the community where they live and play and I thoroughly enjoyed interacting with them and seeing their enthusiasm on a cold weekend morning.
Chris Crossen
President, Kiwanis Club of Dalton
