Letter: Kudos to postal workers

Kudos to postal workers
It is unfortunate and unreasonable that the U.S. Postal Service has become a political football.
The Postal Service and its employees are integral to our country and our ability -- that we too easily take for granted -- to send and receive printed information of all kinds: letters, cards, bills, catalogs and even political ads by those who now seek to tear it down and denigrate it.
Our carriers on Castle Road are always friendly and helpful, and they have our gratitude for their untiring work whether through snow, rain, heat or gloom of night. During this time when so many aspects of our daily lives have been disrupted, our postal workers are still at it, just like they have always been, only now they are taking risks that they should never have had to take.
Thank you, postal workers, one and all, for your dedication to service and for your perseverance through times like these. Keep up the good work!
David Elrod
Dalton
