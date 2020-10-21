Kudos to Whitfield County elections office
We've read and heard a lot of negative things about absentee balloting and the whole voting process during this election season. I don't believe any of this, and I particularly don't believe this regarding our Whitfield County Board of Elections and Registrar. Mary Hammontree and her staff have always performed their work professionally and competently.
I have personally interacted with their office on numerous past occasions in assisting my mother obtain her ballot to vote. (She has never missed voting in an election). This was the case again this year. My mother received her ballot and voted in her 19th consecutive presidential election! This was made possible by the efficient operations of our local board.
Mary and her staff are going the extra mile this year and I hope all of us appreciate and commend them on their good work. Thank you, Whitfield County Board of Elections staff, for your tireless and diligent efforts on our behalf. Good luck with the remaining election season.
Bryan McAllister
Cohutta
