Letter: Kudos to Whitfield elections office

Whitfield County is fortunate to have election officials like Mary Hammontree, her staff and our elections board to oversee the process locally.
While many areas of Georgia were plagued with long lines and malfunctioning machines, Whitfield County’s election went smoothly. Hammontree has recruited and trained workers well in advance of the election and prepared for inevitable issues that arise in transitioning to new equipment.
Our elections office is an example to the rest of the state of how to run an election and protect the process on behalf of voters. The League of Women Voters of the Dalton Area extends its heartfelt thanks to all those who made sure our election ran smoothly.
Debby Peppers
League of Women Voters of the Dalton Area
