Letter: Late Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Chumley made great contributions to education

With the recent passing of D.O. Chumley at age 98, I realized that many people may not be aware of the impact of his leadership on the Whitfield County Schools. I am, therefore, writing to herald Mr. Chumley’s contributions.
Mr. Chumley came to Whitfield County in 1967 during the superintendency of Dr. J.H. Broughton. Dr. Broughton hired Mr. Chumley in the capacity of assistant superintendent because he believed that he was the right person to carry out big plans.
The system faced an ever-increasing school population and financial challenges. The visiting Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) committee recommended that Whitfield County Schools transition to a different school model. Until the mid-1970s, grades 1-8 were elementary schools; and four high schools served students in grades 9-12. Research had begun to investigate the middle school concept for grades 6-8, and plans were made to build two consolidated high schools. These changes meant a large shift in personnel.
When Dr. Broughton retired in 1972 and Mr. Chumley became superintendent, Chumley’s organizational skills were quickly apparent. He had a folder for each key person’s role in school reorganization. In each folder (there were about 50), an individual’s role was clearly delineated. For example, in the folder with my name, my responsibilities were spelled out — when to perform each task, how to report results — down to the last detail. That isn’t to imply I had no input; Mr. Chumley asked questions and was open to suggestions.
Mr. Chumley was also calm and approachable. With any change, there will be opposition. Mr. Chumley fielded scores of phone calls and had meetings with people who objected to the various changes, answering questions with a kind demeanor. When the state of Georgia added kindergarten to the elementary grades, that change was merged into the plan. Keep in mind that, during the transition, all the normal school activities continued. Mr. Chumley solved each challenge as it arose and continued to serve the system until his retirement in 1978.
We are fortunate when capable leaders are at the right place at the right time. Thank you for allowing me to share the extraordinary leadership of D.O. Chumley.
C. Sue Phelps
Rocky Face
