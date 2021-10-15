Letter: Learning about feminism

I love that a small-town newspaper in the Deep South printed the phrase "annoyingly loud vaginas." That word was once seen as profanity, but Eve Ensler, playwright of "The Vagina Monologues," de-stigmatized it a little. Most people still won't speak it, though.
What prompts me to write is Christine Flowers' belief that feminism is bad ("Why I think feminism is a farce," Sept. 29 issue of this newspaper). I see that Counselor Flowers despises all abortion, and I agree that she isn't a feminist. But plenty of people are afraid of that word. They've seen it used in contexts like the article I refer to that call women "loud" and "outspoken." How dare women agitate for equality?
I'm writing today because I don't want readers to learn about feminism from someone who hates it, Christine Flowers. Feminism, so the bumper sticker says, "is the radical notion that women are people." I am a whole person, not a uterus with feet. Reproductive ability may be useful to some, but it's not the source of my worth or happiness. I don't exist to give birth, and it hurts when people see me as an empty jug for a man to fill so that my life may have meaning. These people assume that if I have no man and no children I've lost sight of my feminine role and have chosen instead to be unattractive and unpleasant.
As for "shaming men," I don't see it as a path to equality. Indeed, we feminists have quite an image problem because many folks are frightened and even repelled by us. The ugly picture that Flowers paints of us is a stereotype, but it's a caricature that everyone recognizes and millions of people accept as truth. What I want is equality, but no one accords equal rights to a uterus, an organ apparently much more important than my brain.
Cecile Anne de Rocher
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.