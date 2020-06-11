Letter: Leave Joe alone

In response to the article involving the removal of the Gen. Joseph E. Johnston statue in downtown Dalton, I believe this should be investigated to find out what the majority of the citizenry desires rather than so quickly having a knee-jerk response of a few that want to erase our American history and remove our heritage!
When will the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park get wiped out and all its statues and monuments removed, torn down or destroyed? Heaven forbid! Leave our past history alone and work on a better future. That makes much more sense!
Terry Land
Dalton
