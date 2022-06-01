“Guns, guns, guns, guns, guns!"
Maybe if we say it enough times, and we experience enough mass shootings, the words just won’t have any meaning and the shootings will just become expected normal events! What a horrible thought.
How sickening the present carnage is. So many young innocent lives lost, with the sounds of silence haunting loved ones for years to come. And to think that many of these incidents were preventable. What a crime against humanity! If we only had rational, reasonable, gun laws!
Why can’t Congress live up to its moral and ethical obligation to the people of the United States to make life safer on our streets and in our public buildings and private businesses by passing rational, reasonable gun laws?
Now is the time for Congress to act. Now is the time for Congress to amend the Second Amendment, eliminating its ambiguities regarding “A well regulated militia” and "the right of the people to keep and bear arms" and to speak directly to today’s concerns about guns, particularly assault weapons, in the hands of ordinary citizens.
These mass killings are an American tragedy. Should an ordinary American citizen really have the right to own an assault weapon? No. At the cost of all of these innocent lives? No! The assault weapons ban that expired on Sept. 13, 2004, should be reinstated and expanded.
• Prohibiting the manufacture and sale of assault weapons except as directed for use by our law enforcement agencies and/or military. Allow six months for citizens to turn in their assault weapons and receive a tax credit for their “donation." At the end of six months, make it a felony for ordinary citizens to be in the possession of, and proceed to collect, unauthorized assault weapons.
• Creating, funding and activating a department for the receipt and destruction of, or the refurbishing, storage and redistribution of, these assault weapons to our law enforcement agencies and/or military.
And surplus weapons? Why not send them to Ukraine? As surplus weapons are amassed, ship them to Ukraine as soon as possible. And, as the needs of that conflict subside, plan for shipments to other international conflicts.
As dreamers, we can just imagine another beautiful day in the United States of America, but with no assault weapons in sight. Can you? We hope so!
Ted and Barbara Smith
Ocala, Florida
Formerly of Dalton
