Letter: Let's take steps to protect ourselves, others from COVID-19

Let's take steps to protect ourselves, others from COVID-19
I was shocked and perplexed to read that even though the COVID-19 virus incidence is rising in Whitfield County and even in our local hospital, and a new more contagious strain can very likely invade us, the wearing of masks is not being urged.
Please. please, please, for the sake of our neighbors, friends and family members and ourselves, let's follow the counsel of our personal physicians, set aside political preference and humble ourselves. Let's wear masks, social distance by 6 feet and wash our hands often whenever we're going to be around people.
Let's show love for others and ourselves. I'm almost 91 and know that this scourge is no respecter of age or status. We can do it!
Vivian Raitz Carlson
Dalton
