Letter: Lewallen running for District 4 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners

I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, District 4.
Growing up in Whitfield County, I attended Westside Primary, Elementary and Middle schools as well as Northwest Whitfield High School. My education continued through Dalton State and Columbia Southern University. I am a veteran of the United States Army, a former law enforcement officer in the local area and a retired United States federal air marshal.
I own a cattle farm and am currently opening a restaurant in Westside with my wonderful wife, Misty. My daughter, Alyssa, is a freshman at Northwest Whitfield High School where she is a proud member of the Blazing Blue Band.
If elected, I will work hard to foster positive relationships between Whitfield County and the municipalities within. Maintaining financial accountability, preventing waste and government overreach will be among my top priorities while creating a better quality of life for District 4 and all of Whitfield County.
I look forward to meeting and discussing any thoughts or concerns you might have. You can contact me at (762) 219-7277 or by email at lewallen4thdistrict @gmail.com.
I humbly ask for your vote on May 19, allowing me the pleasure of serving the citizens of Whitfield County.
Dan Lewallen
Rocky Face
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.