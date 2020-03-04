Letter: Lewallen running for District 4 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners

I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, District 4.

Growing up in Whitfield County, I attended Westside Primary, Elementary and Middle schools as well as Northwest Whitfield High School. My education continued through Dalton State and Columbia Southern University. I am a veteran of the United States Army, a former law enforcement officer in the local area and a retired United States federal air marshal.

I own a cattle farm and am currently opening a restaurant in Westside with my wonderful wife, Misty. My daughter, Alyssa, is a freshman at Northwest Whitfield High School where she is a proud member of the Blazing Blue Band.

If elected, I will work hard to foster positive relationships between Whitfield County and the municipalities within. Maintaining financial accountability, preventing waste and government overreach will be among my top priorities while creating a better quality of life for District 4 and all of Whitfield County.

I look forward to meeting and discussing any thoughts or concerns you might have. You can contact me at (762) 219-7277 or by email at lewallen4thdistrict @gmail.com.

I humbly ask for your vote on May 19, allowing me the pleasure of serving the citizens of Whitfield County.

Dan Lewallen

Rocky Face

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you