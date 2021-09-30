Letter: Local NAACP thanks those who participated in candidates forum

Dalton Whitfield NAACP Unit 5246 extends thanks all who participated in our recent forum featuring candidates for municipal elections in the city of Dalton.
The NAACP is committed to the promotion of voting rights for all people and part of that commitment is providing information and education to voters. We applaud the candidates who supported our commitment by participating in the forum.
Thank you to Dalton Board of Education candidates Palmer Griffin and Manuel Meza, and to Dalton City Council candidates Gary Crews, Steve Farrow, Annalee Harlan and Rodney Miller. Our community is fortunate to have dedicated citizens who want to serve in these posts and improve government and quality of life in Dalton.
We also want to thank the voters for attending the forum in person and on Facebook Live. Your presence and voices are needed for ensuring engagement between candidates and their constituency. Finally, thank you to the staff of the Mack Gaston Community Center for accommodating the event and to Shaka Cobb who served as our moderator.
We encourage all Dalton voters to turn out for the election on Nov. 2. Oct. 4 is the last day to register to vote in the election. Early voting is Oct. 12-29, and Oct. 22 is the last day to turn in absentee ballots.
Cheryl Phipps
Dalton Whitfield NAACP first vice president
