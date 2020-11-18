Letter: Many thanks for a successful Friendship House Music Festival

Many thanks for a successful Friendship House Music Festival
The fifth annual Friendship House Music Festival was a great success. We could not have done it without the overwhelmingly support from our local community and sponsors. We had a new site this year and took a chance on the weather, which turned out perfectly. The event dealt with the public health requirements and produced a tremendous night for both our audience and performers.
Taking this leap of faith was not nearly as worrisome because of the support of so many local sponsors. We offer a special thank you to Greenwood Development LLC for hosting our festival and making us feel so welcome. A tremendous thank you to the Varnell Police Department for a seamless and safe event. We had a great turnout.
Friendship House is a Nationally Accredited Program (NAEYC) 3 Star Quality Rated program providing quality, available, affordable childcare to area children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. Tuition is based on the parents' ability to pay. Like many other agencies, we have been challenged in these tough economic times, which make this event even more important to our program. We have been in the business of working with families for over 50 years and we thank everyone who lets us continue our mission.
Brandon Combs and Sven Jaekel
Friendship House Music Festival chairmen
