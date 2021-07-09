Letter: Millican's stories honor Vietnam vets

Thank you Mark Millican for the wonderful stories of the young men from Dalton and the surrounding area who served our country during the Vietnam era.
Those teenage boys who left the safety of a small town and never made it home, or who came back with permanent scars, were young men who were friends, classmates, neighbors or relatives of those of us who lived in and loved Dalton in the '60s.
Although I remember the apprehension I felt for young men I knew who were of draft age, I was still a carefree teenager during that time and barely understood what a sacrifice they were making. Now that I'm older, it is easier to see the enormous price they paid. Your stories have helped to make these young men real and telling their stories is a beautiful way to honor their sacrifice.
I have read each and every one and thank you for your dedication to telling their stories.
Beverly Sullivan
Woodstock
Sullivan is a 1967 graduate of Dalton High School
