New election law is fine
Well, wouldn't you know it. Stacey Abrams' organization of whiners and complainers filed a lawsuit against the election reform law before the ink was even dry. That is the liberal's new technique. If the duly-elected representatives of a state or county pass something you don't like, challenge it in court.
She is how Georgia's elections laws got into such a mess in the first place (with plenty of help from "Republican in Name Only" Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.) But I'll save that for another day.
If you think I'm whistling "Dixie," maybe she can explain how I got 25 application for absentee ballots in November and December that I didn't want. (All sent by Democrats.) Not to mention, there were postcards from unknown persons, one of whom lived in Oakland, California.
Now, had I been a dishonest person, which I'm not, nothing could have stopped me from signing every one of those and sending them in. But since I live in a county that follows the law and verifies signatures, somebody would have caught what I was doing. But do you think that would have been the case in Fulton or Chatham counties?
And where is it written in the Georgia Constitution that people have a right to vote on Sunday? I've lived in six states and only one (California) permitted that. But they have 18 million voters, where Georgia has 7 million.
And while I have no problem with handing out bottled water if someone is elderly or has health issues like I do, they don't need to be out in the heat anyway, especially when Georgia has no-excuse absentee voting, which I support. Don't be fooled. These are ll subterfuges by left-leaning liberals to Californiaize Georgia. And if this is what democracy is all about, I'm moving to Sweden. Anyone want to help me pack?
Charles Hyder
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.