Letter: New law expands early voting

New law expands early voting
Senate Bill 202 was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp on March 25. This law updates on how citizens can vote.
One update I would like to draw your attention to is the new early voting hours.
"Voting shall be conducted beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. on weekdays, other than observed state holidays, during such period and shall be conducted on the second Saturday and third Saturdays during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and if the registrar or absentee ballot clerk so chooses, the second Sunday, the third Sunday, or both second and third Sundays prior to a primary or election during the hours determined by the registrar or absentee ballot clerk, but no longer than 7 a.m. to 7 p.m."
Early voting will continue with regular early voting days and add a Saturday for voting citizens to vote if they cannot vote during the weekdays.
This will encourage more voting citizens to show up at the polls and guarantee more voter turnout. This will also allow the working citizens of Whitfield County to access early voting on the weekend if they are working long 10- to 12-hour shifts during the week.
The working citizens will be able to take part in their civic duty by participating in early voting.
Brenda Gonzalez
Dalton
