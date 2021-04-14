Letter: New voting law too restrictive

New voting law too restrictive
I am writing you because I wanted to educate our community about the effects that Senate Bill 202 can have on our community and their voting rights. SB 202 adds provisions to Georgia's voting laws that will limit ballot access for individuals. Some of the notable provisions include having less time to request absentee ballots, making it illegal for election officials to mail out absentee ballots to all voters in the state, limiting the number of drop boxes and limiting the time of operation for drop boxes.
These new provisions can play a significant negative role in future elections. The time to request an absentee ballot was cut in half. Voters will need to make plans to request an absentee ballot ahead of time. Voters who need assistance requesting a ballot will need to make plans to find someone to help them because they will not be sent out automatically. Many voters have full-time jobs and busy schedules. Limiting the hours of operation for drop boxes can deter voters from voting because they simply to not have the time to visit a drop box during those limited hours.
Cynthia Miranda
Dalton
