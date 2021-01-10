In case of President-elect Joe Biden making a nuclear pact with Iran or North Korea, it must provide for inspection of suspected sites without a waiting period. If there is a waiting period, they can move the materials for making a nuclear weapon, such as enriched uranium, to a second site during the waiting period for the first site.
Then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site and so on.
Alex Sokolow
Dalton
