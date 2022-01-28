Letter: On the path to Marxism

The U.S. has become the testing ground for all the failed Marxist policies from the last century. If you thought Black Lives Matter, Cultural Race Theory, the 1619 Project, calling anyone who disagrees with you “fascist,” etc., are recent fabrications, you would be wrong.
What is happening brings to mind my college course on 19th-century social philosophers, including Karl Marx. In 1848, Marx and Friedrich Engels called for tight governmental control of all means of communication in their "Communist Manifesto." They said police forces should be abolished because their sole purpose was protecting the ruling class. The tenth “plank” in their manifesto was free education, but what was taught would be tightly controlled by the government.
Antonio Gramsci, an Italian Marxist, wrote about “cultural Marxism” from his jail cell where he was incarcerated by fascist Benito Mussolini. He encouraged changing the Marxist push from economics to undermining culture to bring about socialist control.
In the 1930s, a group of German Marxists moved from Frankfurt to Columbia University, bringing with them Gramsci’s idea that Marxism could succeed in the U.S. by destroying the cultural institutions that unified Americans. This group was called The Frankfurt School of Critical Theory. “Critical theory” is self-explanatory: be critical of every pillar of Western culture — marriage, family, constitutional freedoms, the courts, religion and especially Christian sexual morality. The insidious shift from economic Marxism to “cultural Marxism” has been seamless. The Marxist meme is total intolerance (cancel culture) of anyone who disagrees with them. Dissenters are labeled “fascists.”
A debauched reprobate, Wilhelm Reich, persuaded the Frankfurt group to promote “comprehensive sex education” in public schools to indoctrinate children. He coined the term “sexual revolution,” predicting that once they got it started, no power in the world could stop it.
The school split society into two groups: oppressors and their victims. Saul Alinsky wrote a book called “Rules for Radicals” that shows “the oppressed” ways to rebel against their oppressors. Hillary Clinton was a friend and admirer, and Barack Obama graduated from Alinsky’s school for community organizers and worked for his organization.
Herbert (“make love not war”) Marcuse of The Frankfurt School proclaimed that sexual deviants would be the heroes to lead us to utopia. Are we there yet?
Marxists are tearing apart all the cultural institutions that have given Americans the feeling of “one nation under God.”
Ina Fay Manly
Dalton
