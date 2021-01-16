Letter: On Tuesday, take time to honor COVID-19 victims

On Tuesday, take time to honor COVID-19 victims
To date, over 12,400 people in Whitfield County have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 148 people have died.
President-elect Joe Biden has called for us all to pause in remembrance of those lost on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 pm. We are calling on everyone to honor those who have died, their families and friends, healthcare workers and all who have COVID or continue to struggle with its effects by taking a moment to reflect on that day. Churches are asked to ring their bells and light up our buildings to honor the over 389,000 people in the country who have lost their lives.
It will take everyone working together to get this terrible virus under control. We will never forget those who were lost and we will honor their memory.
Debby Peppers
Whitfield County Democratic Committee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.