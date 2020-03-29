Letter: Once coronavirus is defeated, recovery plan needed

The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to significantly impact all of us in Whitfield County, long after the tough measures taken to slow the spread of the virus have been eased. Our community has faced tough times in the past and I am confident we will weather this crisis and emerge stronger than ever by working together.
Today, we see this great spirit in many of our fellow citizens who are performing heroically every day as they provide health care to the ill and other critical services like feeding our children while school is out of session. When this medical crisis finally fades, we will need decisive leadership to ease suffering of families left most vulnerable.
My proposal is for the Whitfield County government to partner with citizens and legislators to minimize the financial pain from the COVID-19 outbreak and speed our economic recovery.
Here are key elements of my plan which are focused on helping people stay in their homes and keep as much of their hard-earned money as possible.
1. Help citizens in financial distress with their property tax payments by working with local and state representatives to indefinitely eliminate state-mandated late payment penalties.
2. With late penalties eliminated, we can extend the Dec. 20 deadline for personal property tax payments to those individuals in need.
3. Sensibly reduce property taxes immediately for all homeowners. We can do this by tapping into the county's budget surplus from last year and return those funds to taxpayers.
Jevin Jensen
Dalton
