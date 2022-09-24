We had a terrific time producing our seventh annual Music Festival and the Friendship House Board and volunteers of Friendship House express heartfelt gratitude for the support from our generous community. The event at Burr Performing Arts Park was a huge success, raising over $100,000. In addition to the financial success, we succeeded in meeting several objectives of our board; such as increasing awareness of our programs, promoting an event that connected with a vast range of stakeholders and delivering a quality show for our audience and greater community.
Without the audience and the community none of this would have been possible. We extend a huge thank you for our volunteers, attendees and performers. The commitment these hard-working individuals make to our festival demonstrates the strong belief in our program’s relevance and the services provided our children and families. Attendees, performers, vendors and volunteers have given positive feedback for which we are grateful. The committee works year-round, and we look forward to hearing from you as to how this unique event can grow and improve.
We especially want to thank our sponsors for their tremendous support. Their generous giving is a tribute to the commitment to the services we provide daily, both to the children as well as to their parents. It affirms that providing the highest quality childcare to the families we serve is an investment in shaping the future of our community.
Our staff, board members and volunteers work very hard to operate the highest quality program for our families and their children. We continue to maintain our NAEYC Accreditation (National Association for Young Children) and 3 Star Quality Rating, so the parents we serve can be assured their children are in a safe, high quality and enriching environment.
The Dalton community has always been supportive of our program and we appreciate every one of you.
Brandon Combs and Sven Jaekel
Festival co-chairman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.