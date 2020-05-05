Letter: Past due

Past due
Have you gambled your life on what Donald Trump, Rush Limbaugh or Sean Hannity said? On March 13, 2020, Trump called the Obama administration's response to the swine flu that killed 14,000 Americans "a disaster."
We've passed 57,000 coronavirus deaths. Trump had declared the coronavirus under control and later the Democrats' "new hoax." Fox News called coronavirus a "fraud" by the deep state and Limbaugh compared it to the common cold. Trump denied and people died. Now, Trump says 100,000 to 240,000 coronavirus deaths would represent a victory.
If viewers haven't noticed how many times Mike Pence said Trump's name during coronavirus updates then they are blind to the implication. During a Fox News broadcast Pence referred to Trump 45 times. Trump said "I" 149 times.
Since the beginning of Trump's administration Republicans thought they could put adults in the room with Trump to manage his off-the-wall behavior, but Trump fired them. Now the swamp is full of people that support Trump's contemptible behavior. So by massaging Trump's childish ego, Pence adds a false legitimacy to Trump's factually challenged statements. Doctors Fauci and Birx simply ignore Trump's political rants and redirect attention to the nation's health, not Trump's self-love.
Last summer, an American epidemiologist left a position monitoring outbreaks in China because Trump was discontinuing it in September. In 2018, Trump's administration disbanded the Obama-initiated White House pandemic response team.
Some intelligence officials say Trump displays "willful ignorance" by not reading the presidential daily briefs and gets angry at information that contradicts him. China warned the World Health Organization of an outbreak on Dec. 31, 2019. U.S. Health and Human Services knew by Jan. 3, 2020. On Jan. 28, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted a level 3 warning travel warning to China. Circulated inside the West Wing, on Jan. 29. Peter Navarro, Trump's trade adviser, wrote the coronavirus could cost the U.S. trillions of dollars and put millions of Americans at risk of illness or death. Trump said he never saw it or other coronavirus warnings. Willful ignorance or lies? The biggest mistake came Feb. 5 when Trump's administration refused congressional funding for coronavirus preparedness.
Bill O'Reilly's disregard for the deaths of the infirm or elderly is pure Republican. As Democrats, we won't accept any number of infected or dead as inevitable, we want everyone to survive. Trump will claim victory no matter what it cost or how many die.
David Bean
Chatsworth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.