Letter: Peter's Free-Wheelin' 5K to return next year

The annual memorial race for our son, Peter Andersen, Peter's Free-Wheelin' 5K, was scheduled to be held on April 25, but in efforts to support the health and well-being of our community and our runners, the race committee decided a couple of weeks ago to cancel the race this year.
We are always amazed by the generosity of the Dalton-Whitfield community. It has continued through the years to support St. Mark's Preschool by its sponsorship of Peter's Free-Wheelin' 5K, even despite the unfortunate event of canceling the race due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
We would like to thank the following sponsors for their generosity:
• AllChem
• Betty and Scott Andersen
• Ellen and Robb Andersen
• Amanda and Chris Brown
• Trevor A. Brown, attorney
• Doug Enck
• Barrett Properties
• Barton Family and Cosmetic Dentistry
• Jane Bouldin
• Dr. William M. Brammer
• Carpets of Dalton/Furniture of Dalton
• Nancy and Deck Cheatham
• Kathryn and Sean Coleman
• Creative Arts Guild
• Cuna's Pallets LLC
• Dalton Plastic Surgery
• Dance Theater of Dalton
• Harcrow Electric LLC
• Drs. Houston and Robison, Doctor of Dental Medicine
• M&A Matting
• Marketing Alliance
• Jody and Chuck McClurg
• The Minor Firm
• Dr. Frank Patterson Jr., Doctor of Dental Surgery
• Celia and Jim Prater
• Kathi and Phil Reisz
• Tyna Stevenson -- Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty
• Martha Wassum
• Sue and George Woodward
We would also like to thank the dedication of Laura Bock, director of St. Mark's Preschool, and Stephen Stacy, race director. In addition, we greatly appreciate the effort and energy of the race committee: Betty Andersen, Ellen Andersen, Greg Bruner, Michele Corbin, Jim Halverson, Phil Reisz, Veronica Sanchez and Kathleen Stanley.
Thank you, Dalton community, for supporting Peter's Free-Wheelin' 5K and St. Mark's Preschool. We will see you next year April 24, 2021!
Meredith and Mike Andersen
