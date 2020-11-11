Letter: Please, wear a mask

Please, wear a mask
To my fellow Whitfield County citizens, I was grieved after reading in Tuesday's Daily Citizen-News that, even though COVID-19 cases are soaring in our area, our Whitfield County Board of Commissioners did not pass a county mask mandate. I'm personally acquainted with some the members and know that they truly have a heart for all of us, or else they wouldn't be giving of their time and energies to lead our citizens wisely.
In my opinion, the popular idea of some to "ignore the scientific recommendations" of six hospitals and some local physicians in the region to wear masks is very saddening. I'm 90 years old, have lived in Dalton over 50 years and am enjoying quite good health. I taught the preventive approach to our major diseases for many years. My late husband practiced medicine in Dalton over 30 years, with a real heart for bettering the health of his patients. He would truly be sad and frightened with the apparent lack of care that so many of us have for ourselves and others.
When I go into one of our large stores to buy groceries one day a week, look around and see whole families without masks, who don't seem to care about their fellow man, I have to fight anger and to rather pray for patience and understanding.
Please, friends, regardless of our your political preferences, let's let go of our egos and simply put on masks, do social distancing and follow the other advice of the caring medical experts.
Vivian Raitz Carlson
Dalton
