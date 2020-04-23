Letter: Plight of the world poor during the coronavirus epidemic

We have traveled extensively to Third World countries. We have many connections with people who work with the Third World poor. We have all been very concerned about the plight of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, but the reports we have heard from those working with the poor in Third World countries are especially heartbreaking.
Many of these countries have military-enforced lockdowns that keep the poor from working or even going out of their homes. One pastor in India wrote us he risked getting beaten by the police if he were to go out, even to go to an ATM for food money. Most poor people around the world have no bank accounts so they must work to eat. In these countries, people are starving and dying often more so from the lockdowns than from the virus. Several international missionaries that we know have asked supporters back home for help so they can feed the hungry crowds who beg at their doors. One of the most disturbing reports we have received is as follows:
"There was a big can of milk spilled by mistake on the road and there were dogs licking up the milk. Beside the dogs was a man starving because of the lockdown also trying to lick up the milk. ... No one (the government) even talks about or cares about the deaths. ... I beg you to pray to God to relieve the suffering of his desperate people ..."
Third World governments have little infrastructure. There is no such thing as a social welfare safety net. On the other hand, we as Americans receive much governmental support. We have many charitable organizations that help the poor with food, clothing, utilities, housing, etc. Furthermore, we have an amazing government bailout to help citizens during our country's "shelter-in-place."
As Americans, we should be so very thankful for our government, for all the social services and organizations we have, and for the very best medical system in the world. Let us all pray, and if possible for individuals to do so, help the suffering poor here and around the world. Let our own hearts break for what breaks the heart of God.
"If you remove ... the pointing of the finger, the speaking of evil, if you offer your food to the hungry and satisfy the needs of the afflicted, then your light shall rise in the darkness ... for the mouth of the Lord has spoken." Isaiah 58:-9-14
Therese and John Church
Dalton
