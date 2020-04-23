Letter: Practice social distancing on the road

While we are practicing social distancing, I would encourage us all to begin a new habit of safe driving, which is simply leaving two seconds of space between us and the car in front of us, no matter what the speed.

As a professional driver (city buses, school buses, limousines), the one thing that has meant the most to my safety has been the two-second rule, simply counting "one thousand one, one thousand two" after the vehicle ahead passes a sign (or mile post or lane marker) before I pass the sign. If a car cuts in front, I just create the space again.

Try it. It is the kind choice, and the safe one.

Joel Fehd

Tunnel Hill

