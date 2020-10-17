Proud of Dalton Police Department
Thanks to Dalton Mayor David Pennington for the information about the Dalton Police Department. It was a great report. The Dalton Police Department is one of the top departments in Georgia, hands down. I am partial I guess because I retired from there because of an injury. But my heart will always be there and I will be a part of DPD.
I am proud of our police department, and I am proud of our mayor whom I know as a very honest and caring person. Hats off to Chief Cliff Cason, and the officers for a job well done. I still bleed blue.
Nicky Paul Starling
Dalton
