Remember how years ago we were promised this wonderful technology that was supposed to do amazing things?
First, there was the CD, offering no improvement of sound quality over the 33 1/3 rpm and 8-track tapes. They were all the rage, and people grabbed them up like hotcakes.
Then came the DVD. We were really sold a bill of goods on that one. Not only are they not an improvement in audio and visual quality over VHS tapes, they are much more gimmicky and complicated to operate. They’re sensitive to dust and scratches and overheating, which causes the picture to break up, and when you use the remote to give it a command, it sits there like a rock. We were also told that it was transitional technology, that something better was just around the corner. I’m still waiting.
Then there was the kitchen of tomorrow, where the small appliances would vanish at the push of a button and robots would load the dishes into the dishwasher and then unload them and put them up. Sixty years into the future we still don’t have most of these things.
Could it be because around 1970 we shifted our focus from technology to environmentalism? But did this result in improving anyone’s quality of life? And when the jet airplane is flying 50 to 60 mph slower than it did 60 years ago and passenger trains creep along at 50 mph (if you can even find one to ride) and you can’t get one single thing accomplished on the phone that’s worth mentioning, we’re going backward as a nation, not forward.
So why don’t we put all this garbage like global warming on hold so we can have the 21st century life we were promised in 1960? And who knows, Dalton might get some of it.
Charles Hyder
Dalton
