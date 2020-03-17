Letter: Recognizing social workers during Social Work Month

As you may know, the month of March is Social Work Month. The social work profession has many different areas of expertise. Social workers are able to work in various field such as: mental health clinics, police departments, hospitals, military facilities and corporations. Social workers can also be counselors, politicians and lobbyists.
Social workers realize when there is social injustice and are willing to fight to correct it. They provide services to their clients to help them cope with, confront, or overcome their challenges. Social workers ensure that their clients have access to all basic services, resources and information that they may need.
When we take a look into the history of social work, we can see the positive and powerful impact that social workers have had in our society. Beginning with Jane Addams, in 1889, who opened the Hull House to respond to social and cultural needs of the community. Jeannette Rankin was the first woman to be in the House of Representatives for the state of Montana, four years before women had the right to vote. Rankin wanted to fight pacifism and women's suffrage. Both of these women fought hard for equality among people.
The profession of social work will always be built from the courage and strength of those who are willing to fight for others. Take the time to thank a social worker, the one who will continue to go above and beyond for others, because nobody deserves to be left behind.
Amany Rodriguez
Dalton
