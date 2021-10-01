Letter: Remembering Capt. Larren Murphy

Your front page article about Capt. Larren Murphy, commander of the Cobra helicopter gunship that was shot down in Vietnam on April 23, 1970, was outstanding.
Larren was a friend and classmate of mine. We had some good times together at Fort Hill Junior High School and at Dalton High (he and my husband were also on the track team together at DHS). I remember one time in junior high when he cheered me on while I was playing softball. Of course he was always pushing me to be better, in his friendly, teasing way. This particular day I was up to bat and he yelled “You can’t hit it, you’re gonna strike out!” When I hit a nice long one into the outfield and hurried around to third, he yelled out again “Why did you stop at third? You could have made a home run!” He was one of the good guys!
I lost track of Larren in college, and after college married and lived and worked in Atlanta as the Vietnam War continued to rage. My husband went on active duty in April of 1967, had a long tour in Germany (two years, during which I accompanied him), and a short tour in ‘Nam (six months). He returned home from ‘Nam on April 13, 1970, 10 days before Larren was shot down in ‘Nam.
We returned to Dalton in the early '70s. When I learned that Larren had been shot down in ‘Nam and was missing, I was really upset and got involved in helping get signatures on a petition for our government to keep looking for him, and if he had died, for them to bring back his remains. Not knowing whether a loved one was killed or was perhaps alive in some North Vietnamese prison was a particularly cruel circumstance. I could not believe the reaction of one woman who said she had no interest in signing the petition, chastised me for “wasting my time on a lost cause,” and told me she didn’t want me getting signatures in her store. It wasn’t a lost cause to me, and I’m proud to have been involved.
I’m grateful to have known such a nice person when I was growing up and I’m proud of his service to our country. We should all be lucky enough to have known someone like Larren Murphy, one of our heroes of the Vietnam War.
Barbara Lochridge Smith
Ocala, Florida
Formerly of Dalton
